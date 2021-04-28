Former Greyhound tapped to lead Statesville track team

Looking for the next leader of its track and field program, Statesville High passed the baton to someone else who wore the Greyhounds uniform.
David Rucker, a 2005 Statesville graduate, has taken the reins and will debut Thursday when Statesville opens the season at home with a meet including North Iredell, South Iredell and West Rowan.
“I think it was a calling,” the 33-year-old said. “This community did so much for me.”
He is the heir to a program that produced many great athletes over the years while under the direction of Kenny Wilkins and Sonny Schofield, former Statesville standouts themselves.
“They really molded me into a track athlete,” said Rucker, who has been coaching with Bull City Express Track Club in Durham and recently moved back to the Charlotte area.
“I want to add value to what they’ve done.”
Rucker was a late bloomer in the sport.
With a nudge from friend Greg Currence, Rucker decided to give track a try as a junior at Statesville.
“I got out there and realized I liked it,” Rucker said. “I ended up being one of the top sprinters.”
He was named the Male Iredell County Runner of the Year as a senior in 2005.
Rucker parlayed his success into a scholarship to run in college at East Carolina, where he accompanied the men’s 4x100 relay squad to the NCAA National Championships as a freshman. A team captain for the Pirates, Rucker also participated in multiple victories at the prestigious Penn Relays and was recognized as All-Conference USA in the 100 and 200 meters during his career in Greenville.
He excelled at football and basketball too with the Greyhounds and originally thought one of those two sports would be his path to the next level.
“Track ended up being my saving grace. That and my academics,” said Rucker, who has worked for Cisco Systems for more than two years now and serves as a Collaboration Technology Specialist.
“That’s something else that’s important to me. I really want to give these kids options and encourage them to be well-rounded.”
He surrounded himself with a coaching staff he said he’s extremely proud of — Currence, Helen McDonald and Ashley Stovall.
Together they’ve adopted a college-style approach to their workouts but with “a high school touch,” according to Rucker.
“We’re trying to instill confidence and inspire a hard work ethic and accountability in everything they do,” Rucker said. “We have a great bunch of kids. They have been sponges, soaking everything up and working hard. I think it’s going to be a really strong program for years to come. I’m excited.”