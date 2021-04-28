Former Greyhound tapped to lead Statesville track team

Rucker parlayed his success into a scholarship to run in college at East Carolina, where he accompanied the men’s 4x100 relay squad to the NCAA National Championships as a freshman. A team captain for the Pirates, Rucker also participated in multiple victories at the prestigious Penn Relays and was recognized as All-Conference USA in the 100 and 200 meters during his career in Greenville.

He excelled at football and basketball too with the Greyhounds and originally thought one of those two sports would be his path to the next level.

“Track ended up being my saving grace. That and my academics,” said Rucker, who has worked for Cisco Systems for more than two years now and serves as a Collaboration Technology Specialist.

“That’s something else that’s important to me. I really want to give these kids options and encourage them to be well-rounded.”

He surrounded himself with a coaching staff he said he’s extremely proud of — Currence, Helen McDonald and Ashley Stovall.

Together they’ve adopted a college-style approach to their workouts but with “a high school touch,” according to Rucker.

“We’re trying to instill confidence and inspire a hard work ethic and accountability in everything they do,” Rucker said. “We have a great bunch of kids. They have been sponges, soaking everything up and working hard. I think it’s going to be a really strong program for years to come. I’m excited.”