Billy Gerald, a highly regarded pitching coach, was an assistant softball coach at North Davidson who was going for a postgame handshake when Mount Tabor assistant Michele Deal asked if he could give pitching lessons to her 9-year-old daughter.

Years later, people from North Carolina talk about traveling more than 1,000 miles to Oklahoma City this week for the Women’s College World Series to see Oklahoma pitcher Kierston Deal. The former East Forsyth star was named the nation’s No. 1 2022 preps prospect by Extra Innings, but hasn’t lost touch with her roots as the young girl who continued to come for lessons.

“What exemplifies her character is to know her as a person, how the little girls admire her and how much time she takes with them,” said Gerald, who is known as “Chief” for his role in the U.S. Air Force. “The kids that want to be like her—she is a super role model. When she comes in for a lesson or something, there are kids around who just want to be near her and just want to talk to her and she takes that time to do it."

Gerald said that her mechanics look the same from her high school days. Deal has the ability to throw the same pitches at different speeds and at different angles. For example, a curveball moving up or down or alternating between hard heat at 65 miles per hour and a rare “elevator” off-speed rise ball that drifts up at 55 miles per hour.

“She doesn’t try to overpower you,” Gerald said. “Hers is deception. The ball looks like it is going to go one place and it goes another and she is very good at it. One thing about Kierston is that she knows the game. She knows which pitches ought to be thrown and she knows when to throw certain pitches, so she could call the game herself. She knows every facet of the game.”

The daughter of Michele and father Tony Tatum, the “Real Deal” had natural talent when Gerald first saw her, but the coach quickly noticed the traits of a serious learner who continued to practice skills even between lessons.

“It is still kind of a dream to turn on the TV and see her on the big stage like that,” said Karlee Honeycutt, an East Forsyth assistant who was interim head coach for much of the 2023 season. “That kid worked hard every day on and off the field during the season and out of season. To see all of her hard work pay off is everything a coach could dream of seeing. I know the East [Forsyth] community and the Kernersville community are so proud of her and excited to see her succeed and continue to grow as a player and a person while she is at OU.”

Honeycutt said that Deal was the only pitcher on the staff at East, an “ultimate competitor” who “hates to lose more than she likes to win in anything she does.” The only pitcher on the staff, Deal is described as a fighter whose mental toughness was displayed through battling injuries and fighting through fatigue.

“She is a worker and a fighter and you never as a coach question her heart and effort on the field,” Honeycutt said.

At East Forsyth, Deal led the Eagles to back-to-back state championship appearances. As a junior, Deal had an 0.64 ERA with 292 strikeouts in 136 innings. As a senior, Deal had an 0.88 ERA with 305 strikeouts in 150.1 innings.

COVID-19 cut short her sophomore season, but Deal still gained recruiting attention from colleges, committing to South Carolina in December 2020. However, a dominant performance with the Mojo-Fisher travel team at PGF Nationals (62 IP, 0.22 ERA, 2 ER, 98 SO, 6 BB) in the summer of 2021 catapulted her to national interest. In September 2021, Deal committed to Oklahoma, which has since won back-to-back national titles.

As a true freshman, Deal’s role has been different at Oklahoma, the sport’s top-dog who holds the NCAA record of 48 straight wins with its current streak. The Sooners pitching staff is also comprised of sophomore Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Jordy Bahl (18-1, 1.08 ERA, 33 appearances), junior Nicole May (18-0, 0.82 ERA, 23 appearances) and redshirt senior Alex Storako (17-0, 1.13 ERA, 27 appearances).

Of the four pitchers, Deal is the only left-hander and her 19 appearances are the least of the staff. However, in those opportunities, the 2022 NC Gatorade Player of the Year has the lowest ERA in the group at 0.78, has a 3-0 record and has allowed a .160 batting average against.

Deal said that the team culture and common competitive mindset has helped in transitioning from high school to the environment of the nation’s top college program. The Winston-Salem native complimented the three other pitchers and the team as a whole, saying “having amazing people around me” and “great athletes who have gone through the same thing” has helped a lot. She said that is the key to adjusting from primary pitcher to a dual role as a starter or reliever.

“Definitely just trusting my coaching staff and trusting coach [Jennifer] Rocha, our pitching coach,” Deal said. “She does an amazing job here and definitely our teammates and the other pitchers of the staff, just trusting in what they have and being a very team-person I guess in a sense has really helped me in just being so happy for everyone else’s success. It helps me to be able to go in with a clear mind and be able to just go out there and play for my team. Everything we do here—it’s super cool—it’s never an individual-type thing, it is always a team thing here and that is an amazing part.”

This season, Oklahoma hasn't relied heavily on Deal, but she was called on with two outs in the sixth inning down 2-0 to archrival Oklahoma State on May 6. Deal struck out the last batter to end the inning and after OU scored four runs, she retired the side to preserve the program’s win streak.

The humble pitcher credited her coaches for preparing her for the big moment, saying she felt “super confident” and ready to go.

The final stage of the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament began Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The eight-team field is separated according to seed into a top or bottom side of a double-elimination bracket with four teams each. The winners of each side meet in a best-of-three national championship series.

No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Stanford 2-0 on Thursday. The Sooners will face No. 4 Tennessee at 3 p.m. Saturday.