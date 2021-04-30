Forbush mounts big rally, beats North Iredell

Strange led off the bottom of the third with a single to left field. Bess and Morrison followed with walks to load the bases. Ty Staz, Cole Johnson and Colby Umbarger each drew walks to score a run, and Staz came home on a wild pitch to give the Raiders a 4-2 advantage.

Aided by a Morrison single and walks from Bess and Staz, North Iredell loaded the bases again with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Landon Kanous and Johnson drew walks to tack on two more runs. Umbarger delivered an RBI single to left and Landon Lowtharpe plated another run on his groundout to extend the North Iredell lead to 8-2.

Staz and Bess contributed RBI doubles in the bottom the fifth, and the Raiders found themselves nursing a 10-3 advantage and needing only six outs to seal their first victory of the season.

It proved not to be enough of a cushion for North Iredell, which dropped a narrow 6-5 decision on the road to Southwest Guilford in Tuesday’s season opener. The Cowboys reached the third round of the state playoffs in 2018 and 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 season prematurely.

Strange had two of the Raiders’ six hits Thursday.

Cannon Doub was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Falcons, and teammate Caleb Boles supplied three hits, including a double.