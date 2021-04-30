Forbush mounts big rally, beats North Iredell

OLIN—A short memory. A move-on mentality. That’s what North Iredell’s baseball team needs.
Late-game collapses like the one the Raiders endured Thursday night in a 15-10 loss to Forbush can go from deflating to snowballing in a hurry if a team can’t compartmentalize and regroup.
The Falcons scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 10-4 deficit and then plated five runs in the top of the eighth to spoil North Iredell’s home opener.
Four hits, five walks and a Raiders error allowed Forbush (1-1) to find new life in the seventh.
Still, North Iredell had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh. But Forbush relief pitcher Casey Graham retired the side, striking out Anson Strange, Kenny Bess and Bryson Morrison in order to send the game to the eighth.
Sensing the wheels had fallen off the Falcons capitalized. They batted around their lineup again in the top of the eighth. Henry Logan’s double to the fence in left field scored a pair and Graham got hit with a pitch with the bases loaded to score the run that capped the five-run outburst.
The Raiders labored on the mound late. Their relievers issued four walks in the eighth after the five free passes in the seventh.
Coincidently, it was Forbush’s woes pitching, coupled with North Iredell’s discipline in the batter’s box, which helped the Raiders build a big lead during the third and fourth innings.
Strange led off the bottom of the third with a single to left field. Bess and Morrison followed with walks to load the bases. Ty Staz, Cole Johnson and Colby Umbarger each drew walks to score a run, and Staz came home on a wild pitch to give the Raiders a 4-2 advantage.
Aided by a Morrison single and walks from Bess and Staz, North Iredell loaded the bases again with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Landon Kanous and Johnson drew walks to tack on two more runs. Umbarger delivered an RBI single to left and Landon Lowtharpe plated another run on his groundout to extend the North Iredell lead to 8-2.
Staz and Bess contributed RBI doubles in the bottom the fifth, and the Raiders found themselves nursing a 10-3 advantage and needing only six outs to seal their first victory of the season.
It proved not to be enough of a cushion for North Iredell, which dropped a narrow 6-5 decision on the road to Southwest Guilford in Tuesday’s season opener. The Cowboys reached the third round of the state playoffs in 2018 and 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 season prematurely.
Strange had two of the Raiders’ six hits Thursday.
Cannon Doub was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Falcons, and teammate Caleb Boles supplied three hits, including a double.
Johnson started the game on the mound for the Raiders but got a no decision. He scattered four hits and gave up two walks over five innings. Johnson struck out three.