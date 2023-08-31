The Dallas Cowboys finalized their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday and it included Statesville native Brock Hoffman, a center.
The Cowboys signed Hoffman, a 2022 undrafted free agent, last November after the Browns released him from their practice squad. Hoffman was elevated to active roster on four occasions with the Cowboys, including for the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the 49ers.
Dallas waived Hoffman on Tuesday, when NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53, before adding him to their practice squad.