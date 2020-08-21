Football practice resumes at ASU

Appalachian State returned to football practice Friday, three days after the university shut down practices due to a COVID-19 cluster.
Athletic Director Doug Gillin said in a statement that the decision followed Wednesday’s scheduled round of testing for players and staff.
"Based on the results, the football team is returning to practice in small groups, or 'pods,'" Gillin said. "We are placing even more stringent capacity limits on shared facilities like the locker room and weight room."
The university announced late Tuesday that a group of 11 people associated with the program — seven athletes and four staffers — had active COVID-19 cases. By Thursday, according to Appalachian District Health Department, five players remained in isolation, meaning half of the group completed their isolation period during the roughly 48 hours after the university's announcement.
The Mountaineers are slated to open the season Sept. 12 at home against Charlotte.
ASU’s Jolly recognized
Appalachian State junior cornerback Shaun Jolly has been named a second-team preseason All-American by USA TODAY Sports and CBS Sports.
In the last week, he's also been recognized as a top-40 player in college football by the PFF College site, which named him a preseason third-team All-American.
Of the 44 offensive and defensive players on the first and second teams, Jolly is one of just two players from a Group of Five program on the CBS Sports list and one of just four G5 players on the USA TODAY Sports list.
PFF College lists him at No. 39 overall among all FBS players. He intercepted five passes in 2019, tied for the FBS lead with two pick-six touchdowns and added eight pass breakups to go with his 45 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
CVCC cancels golf fundraiser
The Catawba Valley Community College athletic department cancelled its second annual golf tournament.
The tournament was originally set for Sept. 21 at Catawba Country Club.
“We are disappointed that circumstances will not allow us to continue our golf tournament and provide a great means of support for our athletic program, but are excited about the traction we had made with our inaugural tournament last year,” CVCC Athletic Director Nick Schroeder said.
CVCC plans to bring the event back in 2021 for its second annual tournament.
