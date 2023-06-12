The Statesville Owls split Friday’s Southern Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader in Charlotte against the Queen City Corndogs.

After losing the first game 8-7, the Owls responded with a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.

Adam Featherstone helped lead the offense in the win. His first home run of the season was a three-run shot. The Owls led 5-1 going to the fifth inning.

Todd Harris went four strong innings and picked up the win on the mound. Dakota Aspinwall and Troy Clary pitched shutdown innings for Statesville.

The Owls suffered a 7-6 loss in Saturday’s road game against the Mooresville Spinners.

Statesville (3-2, 3-2) hosted the Lake Norman Copperheads (3-2, 3-2) on Monday night. Results were not available in time for this edition. The Owls are back home Tuesday night. They host the Concord A’s (2-2, 2-2). Game time at West Iredell High School is 7 p.m.