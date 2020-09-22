Father-son running duo embarking on first race together

“This is a first,” acknowledged Gavin, General Manager of Trump National Golf Club in Mooresville.

Other than the unusual format, this is not new territory for him. A former high school state champion in cross country and the 1-mile, Gavin has put a lot of miles on his legs.

The 61-year-old ran his first marathon at Walt Disney World in 1995.

In 2013, he ran the Philadelphia Marathon in 3 hours, 8 minutes to qualify for the Boston Marathon. In Boston, Gavin completed the course 15 minutes before the two bombs went off near the finish line. It’s a harrowing story, but one he’s thankful he’s alive to tell.

The 2017 New York City Marathon marked Gavin’s 46th marathon. He took part as a member of the St. Jude team and to benefit a charity he’s specifically fond of: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He’s remained active in running and raising funds for St. Jude’s over the last decade.

Gavin introduced Ty to the sport, and the father-son duo began running together eight weeks ago. They warm up on exercise bikes in the renovated shed behind their house.

“When it started getting easier running it was a little more fun,” Ty said.