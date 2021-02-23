Experience up front key for ‘tougher’ North Iredell

OLIN — If you ask North Iredell head football coach David Lewis, his team has benefited the most from the move of the 2020 football season from fall to spring 2021.
For a squad that has struggled in the past with low numbers in spring and summer workouts, Lewis said that despite having to follow strict social distancing and limiting workout groups, his gym and weight room has been busy over the last few months.
“One of the benefits for our program that we’ve experienced because of all these restrictions and changes is that we’ve been forced to have a true offseason,” Lewis said. “Most of the time at North Iredell it’s been low numbers in the spring and summer because they’ve got so many other things they can do, and it’s just not been a priority. We have had a great offseason, despite all of this stuff.”
The great offseason in the weight room has Lewis excited for this season. He expects roughly 72 players in the program this spring, 30 on varsity and 42 on JV.
The Raiders return seven starters from the 2019 team which was 0-11 overall and 0-5 in the North Piedmont Conference.
Jayden Turner, who signed with N.C. A&T, Elijah Hurt and Ben Gaither are three of those returners. All three play linemen on both sides of the ball. Lewis said he has high expectations for all three this spring.
“They have put in a lot of work,” Lewis said. “I expect them to dominate at their positions this spring.”
With key players on both sides of the line this season, Lewis said he believes his team’s strength is going to be their toughness, something he saw plenty of throughout the first two weeks of practice.
“I think that is one of the things this pandemic has done to all of us, either you’ve gotten tougher because of it or you have gotten softer,” Lewis said. “As sad as all this stuff is when things like this happen, you have to make a choice: Are you going to let this ruin everything you’ve got going or are you going to be tough? I believe our whole team has gotten tougher.”
At the end of the day, Lewis said he is looking forward to the season and especially looking forward to seeing his seniors get to play a season some thought they would never get to play.
“Our seniors, this is it for them,” Lewis said. “So many things have been taken away from these kids and they have been forced to grow up and deal with things they should not have to deal with. And now they almost did not get to play football. But I just want to keep jumping through these hoops so we can play because I want to give them that experience.”