Experience up front key for ‘tougher’ North Iredell

“They have put in a lot of work,” Lewis said. “I expect them to dominate at their positions this spring.”

With key players on both sides of the line this season, Lewis said he believes his team’s strength is going to be their toughness, something he saw plenty of throughout the first two weeks of practice.

“I think that is one of the things this pandemic has done to all of us, either you’ve gotten tougher because of it or you have gotten softer,” Lewis said. “As sad as all this stuff is when things like this happen, you have to make a choice: Are you going to let this ruin everything you’ve got going or are you going to be tough? I believe our whole team has gotten tougher.”

At the end of the day, Lewis said he is looking forward to the season and especially looking forward to seeing his seniors get to play a season some thought they would never get to play.

“Our seniors, this is it for them,” Lewis said. “So many things have been taken away from these kids and they have been forced to grow up and deal with things they should not have to deal with. And now they almost did not get to play football. But I just want to keep jumping through these hoops so we can play because I want to give them that experience.”