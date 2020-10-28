Duke game special for 49ers’ Nicholson

Asked what thoughts might have been running through Henry’s mind Saturday night when his grandson and the 49ers clash with the Blue Devils, Nicholson paused before responding.

“He’s very stubborn. He’d be all in for Duke,” Nicholson said with a chuckle. “He loved football. He’d be happy to have a relative there (on the field).”

It’s an opportunity that may not have presented itself had Nicholson stayed put.

Nicholson transferred from Gardner-Webb in 2019. He spent one season with the Runnin’ Bulldogs but did not see action as a freshman in 2018.

The 49ers offered him a spot on special teams and chance to compete for playing time. He passed on a scholarship offer from Winston-Salem State to accept.

“I like it a lot more at Charlotte,” Nicholson said. “I like the school, the reputation, and football is on the rise.

“You go from an FCS school that wasn’t really good to the Bahamas Bowl,” he added, referencing the 49ers’ game Dec. 12, 2019, against Buffalo.

Nicholson kicked four seasons at Statesville, where he made 7 of 13 field goal attempts as a senior including a career-best from 42 yards. His longest punt was a 52-yarder.