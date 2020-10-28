Duke game special for 49ers’ Nicholson

Saturday night’s college football matchup at Duke isn’t just another game for Charlotte 49er redshirt sophomore Zack Nicholson.
“It’s one of those things, when you see the schedule and then see we’re playing Duke it’s like, ‘Oh wow!’” said the Statesville native.
“To play against them at that stadium will be cool.”
Not so much because Nicholson considered Duke his “dream school.” The fact it’s Halloween isn’t what makes it special either, although this trip to Durham will be a treat for him.
The former Statesville Greyhounds punter/kicker has the chance to take the field where his late grandfather Henry once called home after graduating from Statesville as well in the late 1930s.
Henry was a reserve on the Duke football team during the 1940 and 41 seasons. The Blue Devils captured the Southern Conference championship in 1941 and hosted Oregon State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1942, during the midst of World War II.
Originally scheduled to be played in Pasadena, California, the Rose Bowl was moved to Durham due to fears of a West Coast attack by the Japanese following the assault on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941.
Oregon State won 20-16 at Duke Stadium, a venue that has since been renamed to honor former Blue Devils coach Wallace Wade.
Asked what thoughts might have been running through Henry’s mind Saturday night when his grandson and the 49ers clash with the Blue Devils, Nicholson paused before responding.
“He’s very stubborn. He’d be all in for Duke,” Nicholson said with a chuckle. “He loved football. He’d be happy to have a relative there (on the field).”
It’s an opportunity that may not have presented itself had Nicholson stayed put.
Nicholson transferred from Gardner-Webb in 2019. He spent one season with the Runnin’ Bulldogs but did not see action as a freshman in 2018.
The 49ers offered him a spot on special teams and chance to compete for playing time. He passed on a scholarship offer from Winston-Salem State to accept.
“I like it a lot more at Charlotte,” Nicholson said. “I like the school, the reputation, and football is on the rise.
“You go from an FCS school that wasn’t really good to the Bahamas Bowl,” he added, referencing the 49ers’ game Dec. 12, 2019, against Buffalo.
Nicholson kicked four seasons at Statesville, where he made 7 of 13 field goal attempts as a senior including a career-best from 42 yards. His longest punt was a 52-yarder.
At Charlotte, he presently finds himself waiting in the wings. He currently backs up punter Connor Bowler. The junior ranks 19th in the nation with an average punt of 44.4 yards.
“We’re good friends,” Nicholson said. “He’ll boom one and then I’ll try to top it. Or I’ll boot one and he’ll try to top it. It’s fun to push each other.”
