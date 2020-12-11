Duke cancels rest of non-ACC basketball schedule

In establishing guidelines for the planned NCAA Tournament in March, the NCAA said teams must play a minimum of 13 games to be eligible for selection to the field of 68 teams.

Duke’s decision to free up time for its players to return home comes as state health officials consider the situation with the pandemic “very worrisome.”

The state’s percent positive of COVID-19 tests is 10.7%, more than double the state’s goal of 5%. The death toll from COVID-19 in North Carolina reportedly grew to 5,714 on Thursday while the number of people reported hospitalized by the virus hit an all-time high of 2,444, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. DHHS, said during a Thursday news conference people should not travel during the holiday season to visit anyone they don’t live with.

“Please, please avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season,” Cohen said, admitting it is a “tough ask.”

Duke’s basketball players will have a chance to do just that, though, rather than staying on campus and only interacting among themselves.

“This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players,” Krzyzewski said in a statement released by Duke. “This will also allow our team to have time over the holidays to safely enjoy with their families. These kids need to be with their families, at least for a little bit. So we will play the Notre Dame game on December 16, and then allow our team four or five days at home before returning here to prepare for the remainder of our ACC schedule — and hopefully get to play all of them. These kids go through so much, and we need to take care of them.”