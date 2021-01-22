Duke and UNC are no longer the ACC’s elite

They are no longer the elite. They are in the middle of the middle of the pack.

Duke, North Carolina and, since 2014, Virginia have had a virtual monopoly on the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament for 17 years. Only Miami in 2013 and Florida State last season have been able to crack their grip (Maryland, in 2010, was tied with Duke in the standings but lost the tiebreaker). They have been the power brokers in this conference for a generation, and two-thirds of them have been toppled. Perhaps only for a season or two, but nevertheless.

Duke and UNC aren’t out of it yet, but the sheen of invincibility is long gone. For the second straight year, it’s anyone’s ACC to win. And given the issues inherent in trying to play a conference tournament in the age of COVID—why, it’s fair to ask, even bother?—it’s entirely possible the team atop the regular-season standings will once again be crowned the official champion, as the Seminoles were in an impromptu ceremony in a near-empty Greensboro Coliseum last March.

Virginia is the leader by default more than anything, the same team that lost to San Francisco and despite a 5-0 record in the ACC has exactly one quality win on its record and the meat of its schedule still ahead.