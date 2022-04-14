Dillon eager for dirt race at BMS

Austin Dillon has an extensive background zipping around dirt tracks, but the NASCAR Cup veteran said the 2021 Food City Bristol Dirt Race was a learning experience.

“I was probably a little overconfident going in, and I did my best to crew chief because I was the dirt guy,” Dillon said. “This time, we’re just going to run the setups that we use on regular short tracks. That will probably be just fine.”

Dillon qualified ninth and finished in the No. 21 spot last season at BMS in his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

During a Wednesday morning Zoom conference, Dillon explained why he embraced the controversial dirt makeover at Bristol.

“I love doing different things, especially like going to the Los Angeles Coliseum this year,” Dillon said. “Bristol dirt is another one of those events that feels like an exhibition, but this is a points race that locks you into the playoffs.

“That brings a lot of pressure, and it’s fun at the same time. I think the sport has to do it because it’s interesting for our fans. We want to make our car as good as we can and put on a show.”

Along with Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, Dillon qualifies as a dirt track ace. But none of those drivers finished inside the top 20 in last year’s Bristol Dirt Race, which was won by dirt novice Joey Logano.

“Having a dirt background gives you a little bit of an advantage when the track changes. But as you saw last year, a lot of the asphalt guys ran well,” Dillon said.

“Joey doesn’t have a long background with dirt. His win showed that you need to get your car right just like any other weekend because these drivers are the best in the world.”

Dillon gained some extra experience at BMS last March by leading every lap in the 604 Crate Late Model portion of the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.

After skipping the Dirt Nationals last month, Dillon will compete in Saturday’s 150-lap Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in the No. 20 Chevrolet fielded by Young’s Motorsports. Dillon’s dirt resume includes a win in the inaugural Eldora Dirt Derby in 2013.

Logano, Chase Elliott and Harrison Burton have also entered Saturday’s Truck race.

According to Dillon, the move to an evening start will translate into a more competitive and entertaining show.

“Dirt racing was meant to be done at night,” Dillon said. “Every good dirt race that I’ve been a part of has been run at night.

“The track gets hard and rubbers up. And this time of year in Bristol, the moisture will have a chance to bleed back into the track and create some grip.”

Dillon currently ranks 15th in Cup points on the strength of four top-10 finishes. He hopes to build on that mark in Sunday’s second venture on the Bristol dirt.

“This year, we’re just focused on being consistent,” Dillon said. “We’ve got two 50-minute practice sessions on Friday and we will try to get our car like we have it each weekend.”