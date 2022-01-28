Devils hold off rival Wildcats

MOORESVILLE—Armard Moore struggled to get the words out following Thursday night’s rivalry win over Lake Norman.
Not because the Mooresville boys basketball coach was choked up. His vocal cords got a workout. There was no alternative if he wanted his players to hear him.
The throng of fans from both sides that filled the Blue Devils gymnasium was raucous throughout and deafening at times.
The Blue Devil faithful were the ones celebrating at the end, though, after a thrilling 76-75 victory.
“Mooresville came out in force for this one,” Moore said. “It was loud. They helped us get this win. But I’m proud of our players. They played great.”
DOWN TO THE WIRE
Lake Norman, which trailed by as many as 20 in the first half, tied the game at 74 on Davis Wagner’s second-chance bucket with 1 minute, 26 seconds left.
K.C. Shaw put Mooresville (15-1, 6-1) back in front, 76-74, thanks to a pair of free throws with 29 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats (12-6, 3-4) brought the ball across midcourt and called timeout. Alex Gruber earned a trip to the charity stripe after he was fouled with 5.5 seconds to go. He made the first free throw. With a chance to tie, he missed the second.
Shaw grabbed the rebound and was fouled. The high-flying senior had been money from the foul line all night, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one with 3.5 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats rebounded. Cole Callaway dribbled up court quickly and got off a shot a couple feet after crossing the timeline, but it was off the mark.
Callaway appeared to get hit on the arm by Mooresville’s Aishus Stewart as he let the ball go.
“They’re not going to call that right there,” Lake Norman coach Grant Hodges said.
“When you get that 19-, 20-point comeback it’s often hard to finish it off,” he added. “I was really proud of the fight in these guys.”
BUILDING A CUSHION
There were five lead changes in the first quarter, which ended with Mooresville ahead 17-16.
A 14-3 run in the second quarter that began with an Evaan Ezhilan 3-pointer and ended with a Luke Kennedy trey propelled the Blue Devils to a 31-19 advantage.
Mooresville also went to work around the basket and in transition in the period. The lead swelled to 44-24 on Kawarn Howell’s driving layup with less than 4 minutes left in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils scored 32 points in the period and led 49-35 at the half.
“We weren’t settling for outside shots and were getting to the backboard,” Moore said.
The Wildcats refused to go away. They still trailed by 10 with 5:06 left in the fourth before an 11-2 spurt, punctuated by Gruber’s steal and layup, allowed them to claw within 73-72.
Mooresville had enough at the end to hang on.
“I think our guys stayed poised,” Moore said. “But no doubt that (first-half) lead helped us out.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Shaw, who had three dunks, finished with a game-high 30 points to complement his seven rebounds and five assists.
“He’s our leader,” Moore said. “We also had others step in. This was a big team win.”
Christian Herring was a beast around the basket, scoring 22 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Stewart added eight points.
Wagner poured in 17 of his team-high 27 points during the second-half rally. He also had 11 rebounds. Callaway supplied 17 points. Henderson Williams and Gruber added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
WHAT’S AHEAD
The victory kept Mooresville, winner of 10 straight, in the thick of the Greater Metro Conference championship hunt with Cox Mill. The Blue Devils face the league-leading Chargers for a second time on Wednesday. They have a date with South Iredell the night before.
“We’re just going to stay focused,” Moore said. “One game at a time.”
The Wildcats and Blue Devils have another date before the regular season ends. They meet again Feb. 11 at Lake Norman.
Expect a full house.
“I love this atmosphere,” Hodges said.
BOX SCORE
Mooresville 76, Lake Norman 75
Lake Norman;16;19;17;23—75
Mooresville;17;32;16;11—76
LAKE NORMAN (75): Davis Wagner 27, Cole Callaway 17, Henderson Williams 13, Alex Gruber 10, McKinnon 6, Hardison 2.
MOORESVILLE (76): K.C. Shaw 30, Christian Herring 22, Stewart 8, Kennedy 6, Ezhilan 6, Howell 4.