Deep North Iredell team poised to continue rising

Basketball teams around the state returned to the court Monday for the first day of official practice under the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revised 2020-21 sports calendar. North Iredell’s boys are hoping to build on last season’s progress provided COVID-19 doesn’t play spoiler.

“We had good energy,” second-year Raiders coach Jeff LeVan said. “I think they’re excited we’ve got this far when some were worried they were going to shut things down. We’re trying to be as positive as we can.”

With all five starters back and depth at every position there is reason to be upbeat about the possibilities when the season tips off in January.

North Iredell, which hasn’t been to the state playoff since 2016, began to right the ship last season. The program managed only four wins each in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but buoyed by a talented group of underclassmen finished 11-15 overall and 5-5 in the North Piedmont Conference.

Five of their losses were by seven or fewer points. There was a five-game stretch where the Raiders were without the services of four starters either due to illness or injury. They were 1-4 during that time.

The Raiders are healthy again and chomping at the bit.