Deep North Iredell team poised to continue rising

Basketball teams around the state returned to the court Monday for the first day of official practice under the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revised 2020-21 sports calendar. North Iredell’s boys are hoping to build on last season’s progress provided COVID-19 doesn’t play spoiler.
“We had good energy,” second-year Raiders coach Jeff LeVan said. “I think they’re excited we’ve got this far when some were worried they were going to shut things down. We’re trying to be as positive as we can.”
With all five starters back and depth at every position there is reason to be upbeat about the possibilities when the season tips off in January.
North Iredell, which hasn’t been to the state playoff since 2016, began to right the ship last season. The program managed only four wins each in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but buoyed by a talented group of underclassmen finished 11-15 overall and 5-5 in the North Piedmont Conference.
Five of their losses were by seven or fewer points. There was a five-game stretch where the Raiders were without the services of four starters either due to illness or injury. They were 1-4 during that time.
The Raiders are healthy again and chomping at the bit.
“They realize the opportunity that’s in front of them because of the advancement of last year,” LeVan said.
There were between 32-35 junior varsity and varsity players who participated in voluntary workouts since October, he noted, adding that the offense is ahead of the defense given limitations on the number of players that could work out at the same time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Junior Jackson Hawkins, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, is the top returner. He averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists to lead a sophomore-dominated team last season.
Junior John Jackson is also back after averaging 13.7 points as a sophomore. He’s pegged for shooting guard but could also run the point some behind fellow returning starter Cole Saunders.
“He may be one of the fastest kids I’ve coached,” LeVan said of Jackson. “He’s worked extremely hard on his shot.”
Saunders, also a junior, averaged 3.4 assists a year ago.
Around the basket, the Raiders feature returning starters Beckham Tharpe (6-8 sophomore) and Jayden Turner (6-5 senior). They combined to average 13 points and 13 rebounds a year ago and will be relied upon heavily, as will Dane Coltrane, a 6-5 post player with the ability to move into the starting lineup.
The starters played 80 percent of the minutes last season, but LeVan is confident that number can shrink because of the development of the supporting cast.
“We have a super eight- or nine-man rotation,” he said. “We have depth. We have size and speed. They’re working on shooting. We only shot 44 percent from the floor last season. That needs to improve.”
Landon Dancy, Matthew Stikeleather and Xavier Grimball, a junior coming up from JV, are also expected to make an impact in various roles.
The Raiders also welcome Walker Adkins. Injuries shelved him for the 2019-20 campaign.
“He’s going to be a good addition,” LeVan said. “He can play 2, 3, 4 (positions) or even a small 5 because he has the strength and the size to body up.”
Collectively, the Raiders have the makeup of a NPC championship contender. Forty years ago they won a conference championship with LeVan playing for them.
“As a coach, I’d like to see these kids win one,” he said.
North Iredell is scheduled to open the season with back-to-back nonconference home games Jan. 6 and Jan. 8 against East Surry and Bishop McGuinness, respectively.
There is a 17-day layoff between the only scrimmage Dec. 19 and the first game. LeVan is happy they have the two nonconference games before turning their attention to the 10-game NPC slate.
“I think it will be huge for us, especially with no Christmas tournament to keep us sharp,” he said. “That’s why we wanted to play those games.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!