Deacons’ tourney takes different look

Alabama State, one of the three basketball teams set to compete in the Wake Forest Classic next week, won't come to Winston-Salem after all.

The school's athletics department has announced that both its basketball programs would play conference-only schedules, starting in January, because of COVID-19 concerns. That knocks the men's program out of the multi-team event set to be hosted by Wake Forest.

Longwood and Delaware State remain with the host Deacons for the Wake Forest Classic, set for Wednesday through Friday and featuring a round-robin format.

According to Wake Forest's schedule, the game against Alabama State would've taken place Nov. 26. The Deacons play Delaware State on Wednesday and Longwood on Friday, and it's not clear whether Wake Forest will try or be able to add an opponent.

Wake's games will be the first under first-year coach Steve Forbes, who took over the program after five seasons with East Tennessee State.

Alabama State's decision was made, according to the school's news release, because of the spike in cases across the country.

"This was not an easy decision to make," said Jennifer Lynne Williams, Alabama State's athletics director. "... The safety and well-being of our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of any decision that we make. We have said from the outset of this pandemic, that safety is the No. 1 priority, and we will continue toward that goal."