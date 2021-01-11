David Teel: ACC football follows historic regular season with its worst postseason

RICHMOND, Va. — Following the 2017 football regular season, the SEC finished a collective 4-5 in bowls, the conference’s worst showing in 15 years. No one cared.
No one cared because the SEC became the first league to place two teams in the College Football Playoff. Most memorable, Georgia and Alabama won their semifinals, and the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs in a breathtaking national championship game won on Tua Tagovailoa’s overtime touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.
This season, amid unique and incalculable COVID-19 weirdness, the ACC became the second conference to occupy half of the four-team playoff. But then its teams went 0-6 in bowls, an unprecedented buzzkill that can’t be whitewashed.
There were extenuating circumstances.
Miami lost quarterback D’Eriq King to a serious knee injury in the second quarter of its 37-34 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. Four All-ACC players, including three first-teamers, opted out of North Carolina’s 41-27 Orange Bowl setback to Texas A&M.
N.C. State’s defense was decimated by injury and an opt-out for its 23-21 Gator Bowl defeat to Kentucky. Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech declined postseason consideration.
But that accumulation doesn’t erase some decidedly poor performances.
Wake Forest gift-wrapped the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for Wisconsin with interceptions that set up Badgers touchdown drives of 2, 3 and 32 yards. Most notably, ACC champ Clemson and runner-up Notre Dame lost their CFP semifinals to Ohio State and Alabama by 21 and 17 points, respectively.
The 0-6 snaps a streak of 19 consecutive seasons in which the ACC won multiple bowls. It’s the league’s first winless postseason since an 0-2 in 1983 and the first time any Power Five conference with more than three bowl teams has been blanked.
Ponder that for a moment. Power conferences have been sending four-plus teams to postseason since the 1980s, but this is the first time that the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pacific 12 or SEC has lost more than three bowls in a season without a victory.
With opt-outs, injuries and minimal motivation outside the playoff, bowls are no way to fully judge a league’s quality. Non-conference results during the regular season are usually a far more accurate barometer.
But the pandemic caused rampant schedule changes, scrapping every inter-league matchup among the Power Fives and denying ACC fans contests such as North Carolina-Auburn, Virginia-Georgia and Virginia Tech-Penn State. The SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 played conference games only, while the ACC and Big 12 scheduled non-league games against Group of Five and Championship Subdivision opponents.
ACC teams went 12-3 against outside competition during the regular season, and the most impressive victories were Miami’s over eventual Conference USA champion Alabama Birmingham and N.C. State’s over Liberty, the latter the Flames’ lone setback in 2020.
None of this suggests that Clemson and/or Notre Dame didn’t merit the playoff. They earned their spots, only to come up small in a large moment.
Indeed, if lopsided semifinal losses equated to unworthiness, then Florida State in 2014, Michigan State in ’15, Ohio State in ’16 and top-seeded Clemson in ’17 didn’t belong. And no one questioned their inclusions.
For much of the regular season, the ACC was the talk of college football. Its original schedule torched by the pandemic, independent Notre Dame joined the conference as a one-year rental, and prior to the playoff, its two clashes with Clemson were the year’s most-watched games.
An 0-6 postseason doesn’t erase the fact that five ACC teams — Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami and N.C. State — were among the CFP’s final top 25, more than any conference and quite the contrast to 2019, when Clemson and Virginia were the lone ACC squads in the CFP rankings. Moreover, the bowl bagel won’t void the $6 million check the ACC will cash for having a second playoff team.
Bigger picture, let’s remember three things: The ACC and SEC are the only conferences that have been represented in each of the seven playoffs; ACC teams have won three national championships in the last seven years; the league staged more games than anyone in 2020.
If a full 2021 schedule is feasible, there will be ample opportunities for the ACC to repair an image dinged by 0-6.
Week 1 alone features Clemson-Georgia in Charlotte, Notre Dame at Florida State, Miami-Alabama in Atlanta and Louisville-Ole Miss in Atlanta. Later in the season, Virginia Tech plays at West Virginia and hosts Notre Dame, while Virginia travels to Brigham Young and welcomes Notre Dame.
The Cavaliers, by the way, are scheduled to open against William & Mary, while the Hokies are almost certain to start 2021 with a conference game. Boston College or North Carolina is the most likely opponent, and my hunch is the Tar Heels in Blacksburg, matching Tech against the probable Coastal Division favorites and the ACC’s marquee returning player: UNC quarterback Sam Howell.
There's far more to anticipate about the 2021 season, and atop that list — cheer for Team Science — is the return of fans to stadiums. Give me game-day traffic jams, unreasonable hotel rates and standing-room-only pubs any day instead of the virtual silence of 2020.
"To not have anybody there was really surreal,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I think if anything, we realized how much we do miss all those people and how big of a part it is to everybody’s life. … To our fans: We miss you.”