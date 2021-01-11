David Teel: ACC football follows historic regular season with its worst postseason

ACC teams went 12-3 against outside competition during the regular season, and the most impressive victories were Miami’s over eventual Conference USA champion Alabama Birmingham and N.C. State’s over Liberty, the latter the Flames’ lone setback in 2020.

None of this suggests that Clemson and/or Notre Dame didn’t merit the playoff. They earned their spots, only to come up small in a large moment.

Indeed, if lopsided semifinal losses equated to unworthiness, then Florida State in 2014, Michigan State in ’15, Ohio State in ’16 and top-seeded Clemson in ’17 didn’t belong. And no one questioned their inclusions.

For much of the regular season, the ACC was the talk of college football. Its original schedule torched by the pandemic, independent Notre Dame joined the conference as a one-year rental, and prior to the playoff, its two clashes with Clemson were the year’s most-watched games.

An 0-6 postseason doesn’t erase the fact that five ACC teams — Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami and N.C. State — were among the CFP’s final top 25, more than any conference and quite the contrast to 2019, when Clemson and Virginia were the lone ACC squads in the CFP rankings. Moreover, the bowl bagel won’t void the $6 million check the ACC will cash for having a second playoff team.