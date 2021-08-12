Darnold’s performance and 4 questions facing Panthers

In his place, Jermaine Carter has been playing well with the first-team defense. Behind him is Clay Johnston, who was wearing a walking boot on his right foot this week, and Paddy Fisher, an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. Julian Stanford has also been dealing with an injury, but has spent time with the first-team defense when healthy.

The team added to the position Wednesday by signing veteran Josh Bynes, who started all 16 games for the Cincinnati Bengals last year and had a career-high 99 tackles in 2020. Bynes is a logical addition to the group and will improve the position.

“We brought some guys in, and most of those guys are guys who played in the pros, so they know how to play,” Rhule said. “It’s put some stress on guys like Clay Johnston and (Julian) Stanford to take more reps. That’s been the unfortunate part, not over-repping anybody, which we’ve had to do. We’ll have to wait and see when Denzel’s ready, whenever they clear him or when he feels like he can go.”

Perryman has never played a full NFL season due to being plagued by various injuries. Adding Bynes will help the team’s depth, but it may still be an area the team needs to address further.

IS THE PANTHER DEFENSE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION?