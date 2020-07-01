CVCC second annual golf tournament set

The Catawba Valley Community College Athletic Department announced that it will hold its second annual golf tournament Sept. 21 at Catawba Country Club.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawks Heroes program, which provides the backbone for financial support for CVCC Athletics.
“Our tournament assists our athletic program with needed resources so that we can provide a high level collegiate program for our top-notch student athletes,” CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw said.
The tournament format is four-person team scramble and is set for a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Check-in t is at 8 a.m.
Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student-athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.
“We are excited to have our community be a part of a great day of golf and letting them know about the achievements of our sports teams at CVCC,” Red Hawks Athletic Director Nick Schroeder said. “During this time of uncertainty, it’s even more important for this event in the future of Red Hawk athletics and the continued support of our student-athletes, and this golf tournament is key to that success.”
Registration for the tournament will be limited with a maximum of 26 teams participating.
Lunch follows the competition at 2 p.m. During that time, prizes and awards will be presented. There will also be a raffle.
For more information or to register and/or sponsor the event, contact Terri Livingston at 828-327-7000, ext. 4510 or email tlivingston@cvcc.edu.
