Crest ends North Iredell's season in 2nd round

BOILING SPRINGS—North Iredell’s boys basketball team scored a season low Thursday night and fell 66-50 to Crest in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

“First half we could not throw it in the ocean,” Raiders coach Jeff LeVan said.

Crest, seeded No. 4 in the West, led the 12th-seeded Raiders 26-17 at halftime.

“We averaged 17 points a quarter this year, not 17 points a half,” LeVan noted.

It was still a nine-point deficit (32-23) after Jayden Turner scored and drew a foul with 5 minutes, 1 second left in the third.

Mari Adams and Jadin Merritt responded with back-to-back 3s, extending the lead to 38-23 midway through the period.

The Chargers, champions of the Big South Conference, were never threatened the rest of the way. John Jackson’s transition bucket trimmed their lead to 49-37 early in the fourth, but Crest rattled off eight straight points to push the advantage to 20.

Adams and Jadin Merritt each had 20 points for Crest, and Caleb Borders added 10.

Jackson was the lone North Iredell player in double figures with 13 points. Jackson Hawkins and Turner contributed nine and seven, respectively.