Connor hits grand slam in Owls’ victory over Mooresville
Statesville Owls logo

Owls 9, Spinners 5

MOORESVILLE—R.J. Connor belted a grand slam Friday night, helping the Statesville Owls beat the Mooresville Spinners 9-5.

Connor hit his four-run shot in the sixth inning, allowing Statesville to blow the game open with an 8-1 lead.

Rudd Ulrich had a multi-hit game for the Owls, who defeated their neighbors from the southern end of the county for the second time in as many meetings this season.

Walker Joyce pitched seven innings for the win. He surrendered only two runs. Garrett Hladliek and Scotty Diekman provided RBI hits.

