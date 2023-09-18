Erskine College’s Ailena Mykins (North Iredell H.S.) was named Conference Carolinas Women's Volleyball Specialist of the Week for the week from Sept. 12-18.

A freshman setter who was instrumental in North Iredell’s run to the 2022 3A state championship, Mykins finished Erskine's two matches last week with 10.88 assists and 2.88 digs per set.

In Erskine's four-set conference opening win over Southern Wesleyan on Friday, Mykins tallied a career-high 50 assists to go with her eight digs. She followed that up with a double-double (32 assists and 15 digs) in Erskine's four-set loss to King on Saturday.

Mykins is currently in the top-10 in Conference Carolinas in assists per set at 5.94.