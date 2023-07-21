Former North Iredell Raider Barry Turner is one of seven who will be inducted into the Winston-Salem State University Clarence E. "Big House" Gaines Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.

The ceremony will be Sept. 22 at the Anderson Center on the school’s campus. The inductees will also be honored at halftime of the WSSU versus Bluefield State football game Sept. 23 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Turner, who is being inducted posthumously, was a four-year letterman in football (1985-88). In 1985 and 1986 he was named All-CIAA Center. In 1987, he was a part of the CIAA Championship team and was named an AFCA All-American and participated in the Freedom Bowl. He graduated in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in political science. Professionally, he worked as a correctional officer and with high-risk juveniles.