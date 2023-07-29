Former Statesville High football standout Zamari Stevenson indicated he will miss the 2023 college football season with Wake Forest due to injury.

“(I) found out I tore my ACL (Wednesday),” Stevenson wrote on social media. “I’ll have surgery next week and be out for the season.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is a sophomore. As a freshman, Stevenson saw action in nine games, helping the Demon Deacons to their seventh consecutive bowl game and back-to-back victories with a win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl.

As a senior at Statesville, Stevenson led the Greyhounds to a 12-1 record playing pivotal roles on both sides of the ball.

At quarterback, he passed for 1,621 yards and threw for 16 touchdowns while rushing the ball 107 times for 827 yards and 20 touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

“This is a small stone to a giant and the man above makes no mistakes this is an opportunity not a loss,” Stevenson wrote regarding the injury. “… I’m going to come back better than ever.”

Stevenson made the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

Wake Forest is scheduled to kick off the season Aug. 31 at home against Elon.