COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tar Heels open ’21 at Va. Tech

ACC football schedules for the 2021 season were announced Thursday.

The North Carolina Tar Heels open at Virginia Tech and close the campaign at North Carolina State. Their schedule, which doesn’t feature Clemson, includes a road game at Notre Dame.

N.C. State and Wake Forest open their seasons at home against South Florida and Old Dominion, respectively.

Kickoff times and TV networks have not been announced.

The schedules for North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest are as follows:

NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 2 or 3: At Virginia Tech

Sept. 11: Georgia State

Sept. 18: Virginia

Sept. 25: At Georgia Tech

Oct. 2: Duke

Oct. 9: Florida State

Oct. 16: Miami

Oct. 30: At Notre Dame

Nov. 6: Wake Forest