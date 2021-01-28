 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tar Heels open ’21 at Va. Tech
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tar Heels open ’21 at Va. Tech

ACC football schedules for the 2021 season were announced Thursday.

The North Carolina Tar Heels open at Virginia Tech and close the campaign at North Carolina State. Their schedule, which doesn’t feature Clemson, includes a road game at Notre Dame.

N.C. State and Wake Forest open their seasons at home against South Florida and Old Dominion, respectively.

Kickoff times and TV networks have not been announced.

The schedules for North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest are as follows:

NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 2 or 3: At Virginia Tech

Sept. 11: Georgia State

Sept. 18: Virginia

Sept. 25: At Georgia Tech

Oct. 2: Duke

Oct. 9: Florida State

Oct. 16: Miami

Oct. 30: At Notre Dame

Nov. 6: Wake Forest

Nov. 11: At Pitt

Nov. 20: Wofford

Nov. 26: At N.C. State

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Sept. 2: South Florida

Sept. 11: At Mississippi State

Sept. 18: Furman

Sept. 25: Clemson

Oct. 2: Louisiana Tech

Oct. 16: At Boston College

Oct. 23: At Miami

Oct. 30: Louisville

Nov. 6: At Florida State

Nov. 13: At Wake Forest

Nov. 20: Syracuse

Nov. 26: North Carolina

WAKE FOREST

Sept. 3: Old Dominion

Sept. 11: Norfolk State

Sept. 18: Florida State

Sept. 24: At Virginia

Oct. 2: Louisville

Oct. 9: At Syracuse

Oct. 23: At Army

Oct. 30: Duke

Nov. 6: At North Carolina

Nov. 13: N.C. State

Nov. 20: At Clemson

Nov. 27: At Boston College

