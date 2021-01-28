COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tar Heels open ’21 at Va. Tech

ACC football schedules for the 2021 season were announced Thursday.
The North Carolina Tar Heels open at Virginia Tech and close the campaign at North Carolina State. Their schedule, which doesn’t feature Clemson, includes a road game at Notre Dame.
N.C. State and Wake Forest open their seasons at home against South Florida and Old Dominion, respectively.
Kickoff times and TV networks have not been announced.
The schedules for North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest are as follows:
NORTH CAROLINA
Sept. 2 or 3: At Virginia Tech
Sept. 11: Georgia State
Sept. 18: Virginia
Sept. 25: At Georgia Tech
Oct. 2: Duke
Oct. 9: Florida State
Oct. 16: Miami
Oct. 30: At Notre Dame
Nov. 6: Wake Forest
Nov. 11: At Pitt
Nov. 20: Wofford
Nov. 26: At N.C. State
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Sept. 2: South Florida
Sept. 11: At Mississippi State
Sept. 18: Furman
Sept. 25: Clemson
Oct. 2: Louisiana Tech
Oct. 16: At Boston College
Oct. 23: At Miami
Oct. 30: Louisville
Nov. 6: At Florida State
Nov. 13: At Wake Forest
Nov. 20: Syracuse
Nov. 26: North Carolina
WAKE FOREST
Sept. 3: Old Dominion
Sept. 11: Norfolk State
Sept. 18: Florida State
Sept. 24: At Virginia