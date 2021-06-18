COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gathings transfers to Middle Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee State announced this week it added two transfers to its football program, among them Statesville native Izaiah Gathings.
Gathings committed in May. A school official said then that no announcement regarding the transfer would be made until he enrolled.
Middle Tennessee State is a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and competes in Conference USA, a league that includes the Charlotte 49ers.
“All I needed was a opportunity. I won’t disappoint,” Gathings wrote on Twitter. His post was accompanied by a picture of him in the Middle Tennessee State stadium sporting Blue Raiders paraphernalia.
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver, Gathings arrives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, having excelled for three seasons at Gardner-Webb, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
During his stint with Gardner-Webb, Gathings recorded 101 receptions for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2019, he led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 71 receptions for 1,046 yards and 11 touchdowns.
During the delayed FCS season this spring, he finished among the Big South leaders with 26 catches for 267 yards and two TDs despite Gardner-Webb only playing four games. He had 10 catches for 126 yards versus No. 24 Elon, extending his Big South record with a fifth straight game of 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards.