COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gathings transfers to Middle Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee State announced this week it added two transfers to its football program, among them Statesville native Izaiah Gathings.

Gathings committed in May. A school official said then that no announcement regarding the transfer would be made until he enrolled.

Middle Tennessee State is a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and competes in Conference USA, a league that includes the Charlotte 49ers.

“All I needed was a opportunity. I won’t disappoint,” Gathings wrote on Twitter. His post was accompanied by a picture of him in the Middle Tennessee State stadium sporting Blue Raiders paraphernalia.

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver, Gathings arrives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, having excelled for three seasons at Gardner-Webb, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

During his stint with Gardner-Webb, Gathings recorded 101 receptions for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2019, he led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 71 receptions for 1,046 yards and 11 touchdowns.