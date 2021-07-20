COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Appalachian State voted co-favorite in Sun Belt East

Appalachian State’s football team has been voted an East Division co-favorite in the Sun Belt Conference's preseason polls and awards that were released by the league Tuesday, two days before Media Day in New Orleans.

In a vote by Sun Belt coaches, the Mountaineers and Coastal Carolina both finished with 44 points to lead the way in their five-team division, while Louisiana was voted the West Division favorite.

In receiving four of a possible 10 first-place votes for the East, Appalachian State also had six players selected for the preseason All-Sun Belt first team and nine picks among the two teams.

The six first-team picks —second-most in the league — are defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, linebacker D'Marco Jackson, defensive back Shaun Jolly, running back Camerun Peoples, offensive lineman Baer Hunter and offensive lineman Cooper Hodges.

App State's second-team picks are receiver Thomas Hennigan, running back Daetrich Harrington and linebacker Brendan Harrington.

The Mountaineers return 10 defensive starters, seven offensive starters and 85 percent of their lettermen from a team that went 9-3 in Shawn Clark's first season as head coach. Clark was the only first-year FBS head coach in 2020 to win at least nine games.