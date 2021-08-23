COLLEGE BRIEFS: L-R football ranked No. 6 in national preseason poll

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team is ranked No. 6 in the AFCA NCAA Division II Coaches top 25 poll.

The Bears finished 3-1 in the abbreviated spring season in head coach Mike Jacobs' first year at the helm, falling in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference title game, and were 13-1 in their last full season in the fall of 2019.

The No. 6 spot is tied for the highest preseason ranking in L-R program history. The Bears were also sixth in the 2014 preseason poll after a trip to the 2013 national championship game. The other SAC teams in this year’s preseason top 25 are Carson-Newman and Wingate, who are tied for 24th.

Also recently, Bears senior wide receiver Dareke Young was named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list. Young joins former teammate and current New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger as the only two L-R players to ever be named to the watch list.

Young has tallied 873 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons at L-R, while rushing for 658 yards and eight additional TDs.

L-R opens the season Sept. 4 at Virginia State.

