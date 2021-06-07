COLLEGE BASEBALL: NC State, East Carolina advance to Super Regionals

RUSTON, La. — Devonte Brown hit a grand slam to cap N.C. State's six-run fifth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech 14-7 on Sunday night to win the Ruston Regional.
Second-seeded N.C. State (33-17) earned a Super Regional berth, its first since advancing to the College World Series in 2013.
Parker Bates hit two-run home runs in the first and third innings to give Louisiana Tech (42-20) but the Wolfpack scored in each of the next four innings to take a 13-5 lead.
Terrell Tatum went 3 for 5 with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third, Luca Tresh hit a solo shot in the fourth and Jonny Butler singled to right to make it 5-all before Brown's slam gave N.C. State the lead for good.
Bates added an RBI triple in the fifth inning and Hunter Wells went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the seventh and three runs.
The Wolfpack beat Louisiana Tech 8-3 on Saturday, sending the Ragin' Cajuns to the loser's bracket.
ECU downs Maryland
GREENVILLE — Josh Moylan used a double, a hit-by-pitch and a groundout to drive in three runs and Zach Agnos added a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to propel No. 13 overall seed East Carolina to a berth in the Super Regionals with a 9-6 victory over Maryland in the Greenville Regional on Sunday.
The Pirates (44-15) scored in each of the first four innings to grab a 5-2 lead. Troy Schreffler's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth pulled the Terrapins (30-18) within a run. Moylan's fielder's choice and Agnos' double plated three in the top of the eighth to put ECU up 8-4. Maxwell Costes hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring for Maryland.
Cam Colmore (7-1) was credited with the win, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Matt Bridges got the final four outs for his fifth save.