Chris Paul Court could be coming to West Forsyth High

Athletes for the West Forsyth Titans may soon be playing basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports on Chris Paul Court.

A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will decide on Tuesday whether to have a public hearing to name the court in honor of Paul, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and starred at Wake Forest University and various NBA teams. The 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, now 37, led the Phoenix Suns to Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals last season.

In a naming application that will be presented to the school board's policy committee, West Forsyth Principal Kevin Spainhour noted the Paul family's ongoing commitment to the Lewisville-Clemmons area and the school district.

"His career since graduating from West is Hall of Fame worthy both in basketball and in community service," Spainhour wrote. "While Chris Paul's legacy at West extends beyond just athletics, naming the basketball court in his honor encapsulates the connection between school, community and a shared commitment to excellence."

Spainhour said he and athletic director Mike Pennington have been in touch with the Paul family about the possible honor.

"Before moving forward with the proposal, we wanted the blessings of family and Chris," Spainhour wrote in his application. "They were extremely excited about the possibility of having the court named in his honor and agreed to attend a ceremony when complete."

Paul was class president his junior and senior years at West Forsyth. His most famous high school game came during his senior year in November 2002, shortly after the death of his grandfather, Nathaniel Jones. Paul scored 61 points, one for each year his grandfather lived, and intentionally missed a free throw with several minutes remaining to keep his total at 61.

If the public hearing is approved, local residents will get a chance to give their opinions on the proposed new court name at a meeting of the full school board.