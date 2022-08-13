Charlotte linebacker Derek Boykins key to 49ers’ rebuilt defense for 2022 season

Derek Boykins waited his turn.

Following a year in the SEC at South Carolina, a year without football, and an injury prior to his first season at Charlotte, Boykins is turning heads at practice and is primed to lead a revamped linebackers corp.

As coach Will Healy and Charlotte’s new defensive staff begin to rebuild one of the nation’s worst defenses from a season ago, finding a standout linebacker is a great place to start.

Boykins, a Cabarrus County native and Central Cabarrus High alumni, arrived on Charlotte’s campus prior to the 2020 spring session, where he quickly found himself in the rotation. Prior to the one-time transfer rule, the NCAA’s decision loomed for months on Boykins’ eligibility. There was no decision until six weeks before kickoff of the cancellation-ridden season, ultimately forcing him to sit out for his first season back home.

While at the time the NCAA’s decision was frustrating, Boykins found a sense of pride in the time off the field, which helped position himself for his new role on this year’s team — a leader.

“When I was at South Carolina, I just couldn’t get right. Getting in my own head and doubting myself. I knew I had to do something different, but that wasn’t the case. I just had to grow up.” Boykins said. “Being 19 years old and thinking you’re the man and all this, but then you go to college and get humbled a little bit. When I came to Charlotte, I realized that nothing is going to be given to me. Everything I do, I’ve got to earn it. The COVID year that I sat out, I just watched. Tried to learn how to be a leader and take care of what I need to take care of on the field, off the field and in the classroom.”

MAKING AN IMPACT

The 2021 season was Boykins’ first year with a real shot to get on the field, and he pushed former team captain Luke Martin for a starting spot throughout the summer. Two weeks prior to the season opener against Duke, Boykins suffered a stress fracture in his shin, sidelining him for the first four games of the season.

His first game back was on one of Charlotte’s biggest stages against Big Ten opponent Illinois in Champaign. Boykins posted the 49ers’ highest defensive grade of 81.1, according to Pro Football Focus, recording four tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup against the Illini.

Boykins served as a rotational linebacker for the remainder of the season, making his presence felt in crucial down-and-distance situations and filling running lanes with his 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame.

“If there was one player on our defense who we wanted to stop a fourth-and-1 run through A-gap, it was D-Boyk,” said fellow linebacker Cam Burden.

THE ‘DUDE’ TAKES THE LEAD

Moving to 2022, Charlotte must replace all three starting linebackers from a season ago, with Martin, Tyler Murray and Justin Whisenhunt moving on from the program. While there’s a feeling of uncertainty with so many new faces, Healy feels confident in Boykins’ abilities, labeling him as the “dude” of the linebacker corps and praising his work ethic throughout the offseason.

Linebackers coach Adam Braithwaite echoed those comments, posing a challenge to the redshirt junior during the offseason.

“He said, ‘What do you want to be,’ ” Boykins said, quoting Braithwaite. “You can be an All-American or you can be on the bench. It’s up to you.”

Boykins’ work ethic both on the field and in the weight room has caught the attention of the staff and fellow players, but taking that next step to be a leader has been an entirely new experience — one he’s needed his new teammates for. The 49ers added Wake Forest transfer Chase Monroe and freshman Reid Williford to join the returning group of Boykins, Burden, Prince Bemah and B.J. Turner, who combined for less than 400 total defensive snaps last season.

“It’s been hard. Personally, I’m not a vocal dude, so I’ve had to step out of my comfort box and elaborate on some stuff,” Boykins said about the new leadership role. “Having Chase (Monroe) in the room has helped me a lot because he’s a pro. But I think I’m finally stepping up to be who I need to be.”

IMPROVING THE DEFENSE

Boykins and the new Charlotte defense are closing in on their first chance at rewriting last season’s narrative, with the kickoff of the 2022 season in Boca Raton against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 27.

Although the season opener is priority No. 1, Boykins has another date circled on his calendar. The 49ers take on South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 24, where Boykins will return to Columbia for the first time since hitting the transfer portal in 2019.

The emotions — and the trash-talk — that make college football great will be on full display, and for Boykins this moment has been three years coming.

“I’m probably going to cry. I won’t lie to you, I’m going to be juiced up,” Boykins said about returning to South Carolina. “That’s going to be fun. I don’t even have any words for that. I’m just going to let my play do the talking. I know it’s a lot of them that I came in with and they’re going to be talking a lot of (stuff). I can’t wait.”