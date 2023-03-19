Editor's Note Results of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race were not available in time for this edition.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas scored first-half goals and Charlotte FC snapped a three-match skid to open the season with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Copetti scored in the 26th minute with a lengthy assist from homegrown defender Jaylin Lindsey to give Charlotte (1-3-0) the lead. Vargas took a pass from Harrison Afful and scored a deflected goal 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. It was the first career goal for Vargas.

Martín Ojeda halved the deficit for Orlando City (1-1-2) with a goal in the 57th minute. Duncan McGuire, who scored in his debut with Orlando City last week, had an assist.

Charlotte opened last season with three straight losses before rebounding to post a 4-2-1 mark over its next seven matches.

Orlando City had a 19-8 advantage in shots and a 7-4 edge in shots on goal.

George Marks totaled six saves for Charlotte. Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City.

Orlando City beat Charlotte twice last season by 2-1 scores.

US Soccer again fails to make president position a paid job

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation failed for the second straight year to approve a by-law amendment that would have given its president a $125,000 annual salary instead of remaining an unpaid position.

The proposal received 62.87% approval at this week's USSF annual general meeting, falling short of the two-third vote necessary for adoption, the federation said Saturday.

Last year, the proposal received 58.91% approval.

Former women's player Cindy Parlow Cone became president in 2020 and is starting the second year of a four-year term. JT Batson took over as CEO last September.