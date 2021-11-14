Braves’ title a product of other teams’ moves, agent says

"And we saw this unfold to the detriment of teams that create at vast expense, planning and intellect and won over 100 games. In doing all this, we have now created an understanding that a fan would not know who the true team is until, frankly, the trading deadline.”

Rosario was NL Championship Series MVP and Soler became World Series MVP as the Braves won their first title since 1995.

“The Atlanta Braves are the Atlanta Braves because tanking teams said, ‘I want to get to the bottom to get those draft picks,’" Boras said.

Teams draft in the reverse order of their regular-season record.

Boras blames behavior on restraints imposed on amateur spending in 2012. The caps came as the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros undertook rebuilds that resulted in World Series titles, informing decisions by other clubs to tear down.

Boras represents many top draft picks and has lost revenue because of the system of draft signing pools that no team has exceeded by more than 5%.