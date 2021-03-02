BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell ties NPC-leading South Iredell

North Iredell 3, South Iredell 3 (2OT)

OLIN—North Iredell and South Iredell battled to a draw Monday night, finishing tied at 3 after two overtimes.

Senior Jonah Bamberger led the Raiders with one goal and two assists. Bryce Weston and Garret Chase supplied one goal each for North Iredell. Ben Fuhrman also assisted a goal.

Dane Coltrane made 19 saves in goal for the Raiders (4-1-3, 4-2-3), who are second in the North Piedmont Conference entering Wednesday’s regular-season finale at East Rowan.

No stats were available on South Iredell (7-0-1, 7-0-1), which has already locked up the NPC championship.