Borders working for spot on Dolphins’ 53-man roster

Four Miami defensive backs each came up with an interception during the Dolphins’ first scrimmage of the 2020 calendar Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Among them—albeit with a caveat—was Statesville native Breon Borders.
Borders and Nik Needham picked off passes. Both, however, were negated by defensive pass interference calls. Interceptions by Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem stood.
The Dolphins are nearing the end of their training camp preparations and will soon be cutting down their roster in order to begin formal preparations for the Week 1 contest at the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., Sept. 13.
A new rule this season allows NFL teams to carry 55 active players on game day, but two of the active players must be activated from the team’s practice squad. That means that cut down day will still require Miami to drop to 53 players.
The deadline for NFL teams to trim to the necessary number is 4 p.m. Saturday.
In August, the Dolphins acquired Borders off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The cornerback played in 11 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, with one start, as well as one appearance with Washington. The Steelers signed him in April but released him.
Miami is the seventh NFL stop for Borders since the Raiders signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2017.
