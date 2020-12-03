Borders ‘taking advantage of opportunities’ with Titans

After bouncing around the NFL for three years, largely as a reserve or practice squad member, Breon Borders seems to have found a good fit with the Tennessee Titans.
The injury to Adoree’ Jackson coupled with the release of Johnathan Joseph opened a door for the Statesville native. He gladly walked through, starting each of the last four games at cornerback for the AFC South leaders.
“I’m just playing it as it comes and taking advantage of opportunities,” said Borders, now with his eighth team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2017. “I’m not looking ahead. I’m not looking in the past.”
Not only has he started four games in a row heading into Sunday’s home showdown with the Cleveland Browns, but Borders has been on the field for nearly 100 percent of the defensive snaps during that stretch.
At right corner, Borders has lined up opposite of teammate and former Patriot Malcolm Butler, who famously intercepted a pass in the end zone to preserve New England’s Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
“I was a Patriots fan when he did that,” Borders said. “I was just talking to him about that (Tuesday).”
Now it’s his turn to be impactful on Sundays.
In his fourth NFL season, Borders is finally getting a real shot to prove he’s still that same talented cornerback who starred at Duke and before that Statesville High.
Eighteen of his 21 tackles this season have required no assistance. Last weekend he nabbed his first NFL interception as the Titans romped to a 45-26 win at Indianapolis to assume the outright lead in the AFC South.
With Tennessee nursing a 35-14 advantage in the third quarter, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers dropped back to pass from their own 27-yard line. His throw sailed across midfield. Borders took contact from the receiver he had covered, maintained balance, then elevated and plucked the ball out of the air for an INT at the Titans’ 40-yard line.
“The receiver tried to run a corner post (route). I stayed disciplined and trusted my safety,” Borders said. “He had deep-third middle. I had deep-third right. I made a play on the ball.
“I was just so determined to get one. Obviously the pick-six, I should have had that one.”
Ah yes, the one that got away.
Borders fully understands it should have been a two interception day against Indianapolis, which entered the game tied with the Titans for the division lead.
In the first half, Borders read a Colts play perfectly and Rivers threw the ball into his arms. To Borders’ disbelief, he couldn’t corral it. The ball fell harmlessly to the ground. Lucky for Indianapolis it was only an incompletion. There would have been no stopping Borders from returning that would-be INT to the end zone.
“It was a disguised coverage. Football is a chess match,” Borders said. “I was rolling back like I was in cover-3 but broke out of it. He threw it right to me. The ball was in the air it felt like for 15 seconds. All these thoughts are in my head. I just got ahead of myself.”
Friends and others later ragged him over the drop.
Borders brushed off the missed opportunity. Letting it get the best of him wasn’t an option. There was a lot more game left.
“At DB you have to have a short memory,” he said. “You’ve got to move on to the next play.”
The Titans, hoping to ride success to their third AFC South title and first since 2008, are 3-1 with Borders in the starting lineup.
He chooses not to read too much into that. Factoring into the equation yields gratitude though.
“I’m just trying to play my part,” said Borders, who previously spent a period of time on the Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list. “It’s a team effort.”
Their focus now shifts to Sunday’s game with the Browns, who are also 8-3. Cleveland, however, finds itself trailing unbeaten Pittsburgh in the AFC North and, at this point, seems destined to need a wild card to get into the playoffs.
The Browns feature the league’s top rushing attack, averaging 161.4 yards per game. They are 30th in passing.
“They’re all big games from here,” Borders said. “We have to come do our jobs. Stop the run game. They’ve got some great backs. It’s going to be physical. We’ve got to wear our neck rolls this week.”
