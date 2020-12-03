Borders ‘taking advantage of opportunities’ with Titans

“It was a disguised coverage. Football is a chess match,” Borders said. “I was rolling back like I was in cover-3 but broke out of it. He threw it right to me. The ball was in the air it felt like for 15 seconds. All these thoughts are in my head. I just got ahead of myself.”

Friends and others later ragged him over the drop.

Borders brushed off the missed opportunity. Letting it get the best of him wasn’t an option. There was a lot more game left.

“At DB you have to have a short memory,” he said. “You’ve got to move on to the next play.”

The Titans, hoping to ride success to their third AFC South title and first since 2008, are 3-1 with Borders in the starting lineup.

He chooses not to read too much into that. Factoring into the equation yields gratitude though.

“I’m just trying to play my part,” said Borders, who previously spent a period of time on the Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list. “It’s a team effort.”

Their focus now shifts to Sunday’s game with the Browns, who are also 8-3. Cleveland, however, finds itself trailing unbeaten Pittsburgh in the AFC North and, at this point, seems destined to need a wild card to get into the playoffs.