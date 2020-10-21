Borders off Titans’ reserve/COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans activated Statesville’s Breon Borders from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Tight end MyCole Pruitt was also activated and promoted to the active roster.

Both players return to team activities after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Borders moved to the list Oct. 8.

Borders, a cornerback, and Pruitt were part of the outbreak of positive tests that led to the NFL postponing the Titans’ Week 4 game against the Steelers to this weekend and moving their Week 5 game against the Bills to Oct. 13, which Tennessee won 42-16.

The Titans signed Borders to their practice squad in September. He began the summer with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Miami Dolphins claimed him off waivers in August after the Steelers let him go but released him Sept. 5.