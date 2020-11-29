Borders gets an INT; Titans take division lead

INDIANAPOLIS — Statesville’s Breon Borders recorded his first NFL interception Sunday and nearly made two INTs as the Tennessee Titans took sole possession of the AFC South lead.
Derrick Henry led the way offensively. He battered the NFL's second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Titans to a crucial 45-26 rout at Indianapolis.
The win gives Tennessee (8-3) a split in the two-game season series and a tie-breaking edge based on current division records of the teams. Henry also padded his lead as he chases a second straight rushing crown.
He has three straight 100-yard games and eight consecutive road games with 100 or more yards, tying former Titans running back Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (10 in 1996-97) had a longer streak.
The Colts slipped to 7-4.
Patriots 20, Cardinals 17
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the New England Patriots rallied in the second half to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 Sunday.
James White rushed for two touchdowns for the Patriots (5-6), who earned seventh victory in their past eight meetings with the Cardinals. It was the second time this month that Folk hit a last-second game-winning field goal. His 51-yarder beat the New York Jets 30-27 on Nov. 9.
Arizona (6-5) hasn’t beaten New England since 2012.
Cam Newton struggled, finishing 9 of 18 for 84 yards and two interceptions. New England won the game despite finishing with 179 yards by taking advantage of Cardinals mistakes.
But New England’s defense was solid, holding Arizona’s top-ranked offense, which entered the game averaging 414 yards, to 298 yards. Kenyan Drake rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona.
Kyler Murray finished 23 of 34 for 170 yards and an interception. Murray had 31 rushing yards and was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.
Browns 27, Jaguars 25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s 27-25 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday that kept the Browns squarely in the AFC playoff picture.
The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It's their most wins in 13 years.
Jacksonville (1-10) set a single-season franchise record by losing its 10th consecutive game.
Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards, giving the Browns some much-needed balance for the first time in weeks.
Giants 19, Bengals 17
CINCINNATI — The New York Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half on Sunday, but they generated enough offense to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.
Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series but then was relieved by backup Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game.
Wayne Gallman Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and Graham Gano returned from the COVID-19 list to kick four field goals as the Giants (4-7) moved into a tie with Washington for first place in the woeful NFC East.
The Giants have won three straight games after losing their first five under first-year coach Joe Judge.
Falcons 43, Raiders 6
ATLANTA — Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the bumbling Las Vegas Raiders 43-6 on Sunday.
The Raiders (6-5) lost their second in a row and looked very much like a pretender in the AFC playoff race, producing a listless, mistake-filled performance against an Atlanta team that's playing out the season under an interim coach.
Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times in addition to delivering the pick that the Falcons linebacker returned for his fifth career TD.
Las Vegas had a season-worst five turnovers in all and was flagged 11 times for 141 yards.
Bills 27, Chargers 17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’ 43-yard field goal, helping the Buffalo Bills hold off the Los Angeles Chargers for a 27-17 win Sunday.
Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass.
Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions, but its defense limited Los Angeles to Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal during the key stretch.
