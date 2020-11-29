Borders gets an INT; Titans take division lead

Giants 19, Bengals 17

CINCINNATI — The New York Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half on Sunday, but they generated enough offense to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.

Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series but then was relieved by backup Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game.

Wayne Gallman Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and Graham Gano returned from the COVID-19 list to kick four field goals as the Giants (4-7) moved into a tie with Washington for first place in the woeful NFC East.

The Giants have won three straight games after losing their first five under first-year coach Joe Judge.

Falcons 43, Raiders 6

ATLANTA — Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the bumbling Las Vegas Raiders 43-6 on Sunday.