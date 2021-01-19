Bentley sparks Statesville Christian romp

Aided by a disruptive defense, Statesville Christian’s girls basketball team took control of Tuesday night’s conference opener early and coasted to a 48-29 home victory over University Christian.
It was 18-4 in favor of the Lions at the end of the first quarter.
“We talked about bringing energy from the start,” Statesville Christian coach Nate Cartledge said.
The Barracudas (0-3, 0-1) struggled to take care of the basketball, particularly in the opening eight minutes.
Their turnovers in the first period included seven steals by Statesville Christian (6-8, 1-0).
Brenna Rae Bentley led the way in thievery. She converted her back-to-back-to-back steals into six transition points that keyed a 10-0 run.
“That was kind of the message: our best offense is giving our best effort on defense,” Cartledge said. “It kind of showed in the first quarter.”
Bentley recorded five steals in the first quarter and scored off each of them. The junior stepped into passing lanes to intercept passes and pickpocketed ball handlers.
“She’s one of our best on-ball defenders,” Cartledge said.
Bentley’s driving runner in the paint stretched the lead to 16-4.
It was 31-11 at halftime.
University Christian clawed back to within 13 (42-29) with 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Bentley answered with two of her three 3-pointers. She departed the game with 2:42 left and finished with a game-high 26 points to complement her six steals and two assists.
SCORING ON THE INTERIOR
Grace Cole supplied 14 points, 10 rebounds and a couple of blocked shots for the Lions.
The towering center scored eight of her points in the third quarter, including a couple of buckets on stickbacks. The sophomore gave the Lions some offensive punch around the basket in their half-court offense.
“She did a good job of finishing and making her shots,” Cartledge said. “That always helps us. It forces someone to defend her.”
STILL A FACTOR
Ansleigh Sherrill had a quiet night offensively.
The sophomore has led the Lions in scoring on most occasions this season. She finished with two points. But the guard also pitched in defensively and on the boards, registering a couple of steals and a few rebounds.
Sherrill also set up two baskets with her passes.
“She’s usually our leading scorer,” Cartledge said. “She did other things, trying to get Brenna and her teammates the ball and playing good defense.
“It’s a team win, and she was part of it.”
UP NEXT
Statesville Christian visits Hickory Christian on Friday. University Christian is at Davidson Day the same night.
BOX SCORE
Statesville Christian 48, University Christian 29
University Chr.;4;7;13;5—29
Statesville Chr.;18;13;9;8—48
UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN (29): Macy Cannon 11, Sain 8, Wilson 4, Blair 3, Coffey 2, Young 1.
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN (48): Brenna Rae Bentley 26, Grace Cole 14, Hughes 4, Vaughn 2, Sherrill 2.