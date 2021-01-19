Bentley sparks Statesville Christian romp

Aided by a disruptive defense, Statesville Christian’s girls basketball team took control of Tuesday night’s conference opener early and coasted to a 48-29 home victory over University Christian.

It was 18-4 in favor of the Lions at the end of the first quarter.

“We talked about bringing energy from the start,” Statesville Christian coach Nate Cartledge said.

The Barracudas (0-3, 0-1) struggled to take care of the basketball, particularly in the opening eight minutes.

Their turnovers in the first period included seven steals by Statesville Christian (6-8, 1-0).

Brenna Rae Bentley led the way in thievery. She converted her back-to-back-to-back steals into six transition points that keyed a 10-0 run.

“That was kind of the message: our best offense is giving our best effort on defense,” Cartledge said. “It kind of showed in the first quarter.”

Bentley recorded five steals in the first quarter and scored off each of them. The junior stepped into passing lanes to intercept passes and pickpocketed ball handlers.

“She’s one of our best on-ball defenders,” Cartledge said.