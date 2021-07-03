Bass rides and ropes his way to historic world title

“All of our rodeo family went wild,” Bass said when asked about the reaction after his name was called as the All-Around Cowboy winner. “I just kind of walked down the stairs and got my (champion’s) saddle.”

Bass joined Addi Grace Hunter of Greer, S.C., to place sixth in ribbon roping.

He placed third in bull riding and claimed the junior high world championship in saddle bronc steer riding with his first-place effort.

Specializing in one or two events won’t have you in contention for All-Around Cowboy.

Getting skilled in a wide range of events is a must and requires “practice, practice, practice,” Bass said. “Talk to those who know how to do it, get pointers from them. Then it’s about fixing what you did wrong.”

Not everything went right in Iowa.

“At first it started out not so good,” Tori Bass said. “But he kind of turned it around, performed to his potential and showed them what he could do .”

Bass referred to a pair of early hiccups.