The Statesville Owls improved to 19-7 overall and 18-7 in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League with their 5-2 win over the Queen City Corndogs on Wednesday night, moving them closer to clinching the No. 1 seed for the SCBL playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Monday.

The Owls hold their home finale Friday night at West Iredell High School against the last-place Regulators. Game time is 7 p.m. The Owls are slated to retire former member R.J. Conner’s No. 16.

Conner enjoyed several successful summers wearing the black and gold. He starred at Statesville High School, where he was named the county player of the year in 2017 before going on to play collegiately at Catawba Valley Community College and Queens University of Charlotte.