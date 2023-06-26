CONCORD — The Statesville Owls split Saturday’s doubleheader with the Concord A’s.
The A’s took the opener 6-1, but the Owls regrouped to win the nightcap 8-5.
The Owls (8-4, 7-4) were tied for the Southern Collegiate Baseball League lead entering Monday.
Noah Moritz’s RBI single drove in the only run for Statesville in Saturday’s first game.
Nick Smith turned in a big performance at the plate in the second game for the Owls, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Braeden Major pitched four innings for the win. Cam Bolles earned the save.
The Owls have several days off for the All-Star Break before returning home at West Iredell High School on Thursday night against the Queen City Corndogs and Friday night against the Regulators.
Owls participating in the All-Star festivities are Sion Barnette, Garret Hladilek, Scott Meitzler, Elec Yount and Smith.