For the third year in a row Babe Ruth National has selected local standout Wayne Harwell as the Umpire in Chief (UIC) for its 8, 9 and 11 year old World Series to be in held in Ocala, Florida July 28-Aug. 7. In addition, he was chosen to umpire the 8 year old player pitch World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Aug. 11-20.

This will be Harwell’s eight, ninth, 10th and 11th World Series during his career, which includes a sterling playing career at Statesville High School and at Western Carolina University. He came back to Statesville and became the head coach at his alma mater where he turned a declining program into an eventual State Championship team in 1991. He also won the State Championship in girls tennis in 1994, becoming the only Iredell County coach that has won two state championships in two different sports.

Harwell has been umpiring now for 44 years at almost all levels of baseball. He has also led the Babe Ruth League of Iredell County for 33 years where he has increased the youth membership to over 1,000 players playing in the league in 2023, becoming one of the largest Babe Ruth Leagues in North Carolina.

This past April, Wayne was inducted into the Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame for his playing and coaching career and for the job he has done running the Babe Ruth of Iredell County League for the past many years.

“Wayne is and has always been a professional,” Babe Ruth National said. “His knowledge of the game of baseball exceeds so many people. His incredible performance during the past World Series certainly proves that he is one of the best umpires in the country. He relates to the players, coaches and fans with the upmost respect. Everyone that comes in contact with him certainly can tell his love for the game, the players, and coaches. He is one of a few umpires that is recognized and truly respected by players and coaches.

“This is the reason that we continue to come back to Wayne to lead our umpires at our World Series. Every member of his crew was a true professional. They worked together to make sure all calls were correct and worked in unison with a professional rapport that fostered a high level of respect from the coaches, players, and fans. All of this came from his leadership.”

Harwell was humbled to be chosen again.

“I continue to be honored to be selected to umpire the Babe Ruth World Series,” he said. “It is a great experience every year to get to meet the young players and coaches as they play the game of baseball on the biggest stage possible for their age. Teams come from all over the country plus many international teams to try and win the one championship that they can say they were the only team in the world to win that championship at that age.

“I have umpired a lot of travel ball,” Harwell continued. “Kids win rings for finishing in sixth place out of eight teams. I have talked to kids who have several travel ball rings and when you ask them where they won the rings or what place they finished to get the rings, they cannot tell you. But if a player wins a Babe Ruth state championship, region championship, or a World Series, they know that they were the only ones to take home the gold.”

Harwell closed by saying that Babe Ruth Baseball “is by far the best baseball organization in the world. They are constantly reaching out worldwide to help the youth in other countries to understand and play the game of baseball. What they do for the youth goes far and beyond any other organization.”