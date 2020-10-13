Baseball’s first fans of 2020 see NLCS opener

The previous time fans attended a Major League Baseball game that counted, it also was in Texas: Game 7 of the 2019 World Series in Houston, a sellout of 43,326 when the Washington Nationals beat the Astros to win the title.

This time, seats were sold in groups of four at the new, 40,518-seat retractable roof stadium, with the empty seats between ticketed sections secured by zip ties to prevent people from sitting in them.

“It was kind of a novel thing because of the new field and there have never been fans in it,” said Jeff Wood, a Braves fan who drove about four hours from Little Rock, Arkansas. “And with this whole COVID thing, I kind of thought about it. Thought it was exciting.”

In March, Claudia Magallanes, her husband and two sons drove nine hours from Carlsbad, New Mexico, to catch spring training games in Arizona. They never saw any because of the shutdown.

When they realized fans would be allowed for the NLCS, they remembered deciding against going to World Series games in Los Angeles a couple of years ago. It was an easy call to see their first LA postseason game, even though Claudia Magallanes was headed to the airport Tuesday morning for a previous scheduled pleasure trip to Nevada.