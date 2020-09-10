Babe Ruth fall league baseball deadline approaching

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Babe Ruth of Iredell County will be offering a fall league baseball program this fall. The number of teams per age groups will be limited because of the safety steps that have been put in place.

Currently, there are openings for three T-ball teams (ages up to 6), two coaches pitch teams (7/8 year olds) and four 11/12 year old teams.

The 9/10 age group is currently full.

If you are interested in putting a team in one of these age groups, coaching one of these age groups or putting a son or daughter in one of these age groups, please email Wayne Harwell at bwayneharwell@gmail.com.

The deadline to enter a team is Saturday, Sept. 19, with play beginning on Oct. 5.