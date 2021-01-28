Babe Ruth baseball signups under way

Babe Ruth of Iredell County is currently having signups for its 2021 baseball season.
Plans are for the season to begin March 22 and conclude the first week of June. Players will be assigned to a team based on where they attend school in the district.
The following are the school directors and their contact information:
- Celeste Henkle: Adam Ramsey, anramsey@gmail.com
- East: Gino Mallacoccio, geno.mallacoccio@leggett.com
- Harmony: Stan Stroud, sstroud83@gmail.com
- Union Grove: Christie Foster May, leo29752003@yahoo.com
- Scotts: Candace Stikeleather, cstikeleather@iss.k12.nc.us
- Cloverleaf: Bill Teears, wteears@yahoo.com
- American Renaissance: Mike Davis, mike.davis@arsnc.org
- Third Creek: Chad Styers, chadstyers@yahoo.com
- Cool Springs: Dominic Dahlis, itsyaboyd1@yahoo.com
- Troutman: Will Pennell, stevesmithskitchen@yahoo.com
- Sharon: Dwain Rhyne, drhyne1@hotmail.com
- Central: Justin Wolfe, wolfeandsonsllc@gmail.com
- Homeschool/Private: Jessica Dietmeyer, jess.cdenterprise14@gmail.com
- President: Wayne Harwell, bwayneharwell@gmail.com