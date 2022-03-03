 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Babe Ruth baseball signup dates set
Babe Ruth baseball signup dates set

Babe Ruth baseball signup dates set

Babe Ruth of Iredell County is planning its 13-15 year old 2022 season.

Signups will take place from 6-7 p.m. on March 14, March 16, March 20, March 21, March 23, March 28 and March 30, as well as from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 19.

All signups will be held upstairs in the meeting room at Jennings Park. No money is required at signups.

We are also looking for people to coach in this league. For questions contact Wayne Harwell at 704-902-6039.

