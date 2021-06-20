AVCA recognizes McNeill as an All-American

Catawba Valley Community College sophomore outside hitter Aasia McNeill (Statesville H.S.) has earned her second All-American honor.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) recognized the Iredell County native this past week.

McNeill became just the second Red Hawk volleyball player to earn the honor from the AVCA.

McNeill added the AVCA All-American honor to her National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American recognition.

McNeill led CVCC’s attack at the net this spring, recording 255 kills and 3.31 kills per set this season. Her hitting percentage was .293, and she finished with 231 digs.

Behind McNeill’s play, the Red Hawks finished their spring 2021 season with 21-5 overall record and a 10-0 mark in Region 10 play. They extended their conference winning streak to 156 in a row and 195 Region matches in a row.

CVCC’s 10th trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament resulted in an eighth-place finish, the second-highest national finish in program history.

McNeill signed to continue her four-year academic and athletic career at Fayetteville State University.