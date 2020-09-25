Armstrong receives NCHSAA distinguished service award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. High School Athletic Association recognized Iredell-Statesville Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Athletic Director Richard Armstrong with the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award on Wednesday.

The award, announced during the 2020 NCHSAA Region 7 virtual meeting, came as a surprise to the 1981 Lenoir-Rhyne graduate who played football for the Bears (1977-80).

“I’m very humbled and appreciative,” Armstrong said Thursday. “It’s something you really don’t feel worthy of.”

The award is given in memory of longtime NCHSAA Executive Director Charlie Adams. It highlights a long career in education and outstanding contributions in the area of middle and high school sports.

Armstrong was recognized for going above and beyond expectations, his support of NCHSAA activities, and his service to athletics across public schools in North Carolina.

This is Armstrong’s 40th year in the N.C. educational system. He began his career during the 1981-82 school year as a teacher and coach in Alexander County.