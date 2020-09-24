Armstrong receives NCHSAA distinguished service award

The N.C. High School Athletic Association recognized Iredell-Statesville Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Athletic Director Richard Armstrong with the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award on Wednesday.
The award, announced during the 2020 NCHSAA Region 7 virtual meeting, came as a surprise to the 1981 Lenoir-Rhyne graduate who played football for the Bears (1977-80).
“I’m very humbled and appreciative,” Armstrong said Thursday. “It’s something you really don’t feel worthy of.”
The award is given in memory of longtime NCHSAA Executive Director Charlie Adams. It highlights a long career in education and outstanding contributions in the area of middle and high school sports.
Armstrong was recognized for going above and beyond expectations, his support of NCHSAA activities, and his service to athletics across public schools in North Carolina.
This is Armstrong’s 40th year in the N.C. educational system. He began his career during the 1981-82 school year as a teacher and coach in Alexander County.
He spent a stint with Hickory City Schools before returning to Taylorsville to become principal at Alexander Central High School. He served in the same capacity for Newton-Conover and Western Guilford high schools before coming to Iredell County.
In 2010, Armstrong assumed the duties as principal at West Iredell High School. He’s held the title as the county’s AD since 2011. He replaced David Rothwell.
“Those were some huge shoes to fill,” Armstrong said, adding that he isn’t shy about seeking advice from Rothwell.
Armstrong also accepted the responsibilities of I-SS Executive Director of Secondary Education before landing his current role in 2014.
His services and his devotion to them weren’t ignored, evidence by Wednesday’s announcement that Armstrong is the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award recipient.
“It does confirm for me that the work done over the years with athletes, students, coaches and faculty hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Armstrong said. “…I felt really appreciated.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!