Area roundup

High school girls basketball
Surry Homeschool 53, Statesville Christian 51
Statesville Christian dropped a close game to Surry Homeschool Monday in the Chic-fil-A Classic at Triad Baptist Christian Academy in Kernersville.
The final score was 53-51.
Ansleigh Sherrill led the Lions with 26 points. Jaden Stutts added eight and Grace Cole and Brenna Rae Bentley each chipped in six. Ava Hughes added five and Jordan Vaughn rounded out the scoring with two points.
Statesville Christian 60, Triad Baptist 21
Ansleigh Sherrill led a balanced scoring attack with 20 points in a 60-21 win over Triad Baptist Christian Academy on Tuesday in the Chic-fil-A Classic in Kernersville.
Brenna Rae Bentley added 11 and Grace Cole followed with 10 points. Jaden Stutts finished with eight points while Reese Morgan added four. Ava Hughes had three and Bailey Davidson and Jordan Vaughn each added two points.